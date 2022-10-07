Yash and Lewis Hamilton pose together at a shooting facility in the US

A picture of Kannada actor Yash, who is still reeling from the success of his recent release KGF: Chapter 2, and seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has gone viral on the internet.

The actor visited the tactical shooting facility, Taran Tactical, in California, US, where he posed with Lewis along with Resident Evil (2022) actor Ella Balinska. The photo was shared by an Instagram user Ryan Pettijohn.

Yash also uploaded a video of him shooting at the facility. He wrote, "There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !! (sic)."

