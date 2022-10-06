Ajay Devgn says that National Film Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who was feted with a National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on Friday, shared that the honour was significant for him because it comes from a larger demography. Ajay said in a statement that he was “humbled and honoured to win two National awards” for Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior (one as a producer of best film & one as best actor). He also added that the movie marked his 100th film. The actor shared the award with Suriya Sivakumar who won the award for his performance in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru.

Also read: 68th National Film Awards: Soorarai Pottru wins big; Suriya, Ajay Devgn, Aparna Balamurali named best actors

“I also share the Best Actor win with Suriya, whose cinema I like & respect. I feel elated yet humbled each time this happens. The National Award is significant because it comes from a larger demography and it represents Indian cinema, embracing cultural and language barriers. And, it has an inclusive audience. Tanhaji was my hundredth film. And it made inroads because it spoke of valour, friendship, family and national fervour. I thank Om Raut, the director and the entire technical team. Not to forget my co-actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol, both of who were pitch-perfect in the film (sic),” Ajay said in a statement.

According to sources, this was the third time Ajay won the National Film Award for Best actor. He had previously been conferred with the honour for his performance in the films Zakhm (1998) and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002). The actor took to Instagram to share a video which featured a picture from the recent award ceremony and snippets of the roles that won him the honour. He captioned the post, “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you. Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu (sic).”

Also read: Suriya and Jyotika head to Delhi for the 68th National Film Award ceremony

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a 2020 historical action film directed by Om Raut. It starred Ajay as the eponymous lead, along with Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. The film is set in the 17th century and revolves around Tanaji's attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.