Emmy Awards 2022: When and how to watch the ceremony in India

The much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony is back once again, live and in person this year. The awards, which are considered one of the highest honours in television and web content in the English language, will be handed out on September 12 (September 13 IST). What’s more, the event, which will be hosted by actor-comedian Kenan Thompson, will be live-streamed from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles and can be viewed from India.

The best drama contenders include Succession, Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, and Euphoria. The HBO series Succession had bagged 25 nominations, followed by 20 each for Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, and HBO’s The White Lotus.

Interestingly, with the nomination of Euphoria, fans of Zendaya are curious to see if she would bag the prize for the youngest producer in the history of the Television Academy Awards.

First-time contenders include Squid Game, Severance, and Yellowjackets. Squid Game, which received 14 nominations, made history by becoming the first non-English language series ever to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards.

Other popular and well-liked series that are part of the nominations this year include Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, and Ozark.

Here is all you need to know about how and when you watch the award ceremony in India:

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards ceremony in India?

The show will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India. For the US audience, the ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC and Peacock.

When will the Emmys be streamed in India?

The awards ceremony will be taking place in Los Angeles, the US live on September 12 between 8 pm and 11 pm EDT. It will be streamed on Tuesday morning, September 13 in India, starting at 5.30 am and finishing around 8.30 am.