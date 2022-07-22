68th National Film Awards: Soorarai Pottru wins big; Suriya, Ajay Devgn, Aparna Balamurali named best actors

The 68th National Awards for films that were submitted to the board in 2020 were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The awards were organised and announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



This year, Soorarai Pottru emerged the winner with five awards under its belt: Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay (Sudha Kongara), Best Background Score (GV Prakash Kumar), Best Actor (Suriya), and Best Actress (Aparna Balamurali).



Actor Ajay Devgn shared the title of Best Actor with Suriya for his performance in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.



Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also bagged the second highest number of awards, with three titles in its kitty: Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Actor, and Best Costume Designer.



Meanwhile, Mandela bagged two awards: Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director and Best Screenplay (Madoone Ashwin).

Find the full list of winners below:



Most Film Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh (Special mention to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh)



Best book on cinema: The Longest Kiss by Kishwar Desai



Best book on cinema (Special Mention): MIT Anubhavangalude Pusthakam, Kali Paine Kalira Cinema



FEATURE FILMS:

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)



Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)



Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali for Soorarai Pottru



Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Pottru, Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior



Best Direction: Sachidanandan KR for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)



Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo



Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum



Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam



Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi



Best Kannada Film: Dollu



Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior



Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik



Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Best Action Direction Award: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum



Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)



Best Lyrics: Saina (Hindi)



Best Music Direction (Songs): Thaman S for Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Telugu)



Best Music Director (Background Score): GV Prakash Kumar for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)



Best Make-up Artist: TV Rambabu for Natyam (Telugu)



Best Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi)



Best Production Design: Anees Nadodi for Kappela (Malayalam)



Best Editing: Sreekar Prasad for Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum (Tamil)



Best Audiography: Jobin Jayan for Dollu (Kannada), Anmol Bhave for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi), Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for Malik (Malayalam)



Best Tulu Film: Jeetige



Best Dimasa Film: Semkhor



Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi



Special mentions: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi) and Godakaath (Marathi), Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)



Best Screenplay: Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru (Tamil), Madonne Ashwin for Mandela (Tamil)



Best Cinematography: Supratim Bhol for Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu) (Bengali)



Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma for AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum (Malayalam)



Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande for Mi Vasantrao (Marathi)



Best Child Artist: Anish Mangesh Gosavi for Tak-Tak (Marathi), Akanksha Pingle and Divyesh Indulkar for Sumi (Marathi)



Best Children’s Film: Sumi (Marathi)



Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Taledanda (Kannada)



Best Film on Social Issues (Themes such as prohibition, women and child empowerment, social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigenous people, etc.): Funeral (Marathi)



Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (Hindi)



Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Mandela (Tamil)



Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru (Tamil)