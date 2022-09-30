Suriya and Jyotika head to Delhi for the 68th National Film Award ceremony

Actor Suriya flew to Delhi today with his wife, Jyothika and children, Diya and Dev to attend the 68th National Film Awards, which will take place today evening. The actor will be attending the ceremony to collect the Best Actor Award for his work in the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru. He will be sharing the award with Bollywood actor, Ajay Devgn, who also won the award for his performance in the film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Actress Aparna Balamurali will get the Best Actress Award for the film. Soorarai Pottru also won the awards for Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Background Score. Suriya’s and Jyothika production house 2D Entertainment took to their Instagram to share a post ahead of the award ceremony. The caption read, “Team Soorarai Pottru arrives at the capital city, New Delhi, for the prestigious National AwardsCeremony. Director Sudha Kongara, music director GV Prakash and actress Aparna Balamural (sic).”

Soorarai Pottru was appreciated by audiences and critics alike for the direction and Suriya’s performance when it was released in 2020. The drama film narrates the story of Maara, who sets out to make his dream of establishing a low-cost airline and shows the struggles he has to face to make his dream a reality.

According to sources, the film is partly based on the events from a memoir of Simplify Deccan’s founder, GR Gopinath, titled Simply Fly: A Deccan Odessey. The film was announced in April 2019 and was finally released in November 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. It was also dubbed in Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu. Sources stated that the film was also selected for screening at the 78th Golden Globe Awards and the 93rd Academy Awards.