Suriya's Jai Bhim out of Oscar race

It was recently announced that Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim was the only Tamil film among the 276 films eligible to compete in the Best Picture category at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards. However, the film failed to receive a nod at the recently announced Oscar nominations. Last year, Soorarai Pottru failed to receive a nomination at the Oscars.

Jai Bhim was also featured in the Academy’s popular spotlight section Scene At the Academy. The film, which features Manikandan and Lijomol Jose in prominent roles, was released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021, and met with positive critical reception.

Directed by Tha Se Gnanavel, Jai Bhim was produced by Suriya and Jyotika through their production house, 2D Entertainment.