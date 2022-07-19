‘Suriya is a great human being with the most generous heart,’ says brother Karthi

Actor Karthi released a display picture of his brother, actor Suriya — which was designed by fans — on his Twitter account on Monday to mark the latter's upcoming birthday, which falls on July 23.

He tweeted, “Celebrating a man who is a great human with the most generous heart. An actor who can take up any character and who is never shy of taking a risk. Releasing common dp for Anna from Anbaana fans (sic).”

Design by @viyaki_s & @a_dhinakarraja#SuriyaBirthdayBashCDP pic.twitter.com/bkmi6CGGgm — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) July 17, 2022

Many other celebrities from the film industry shared the same display picture of Suriya in celebration of Suriya's birthday, including music director GV Prakash, cinematographer Rathnavelu, actor Vinay Rai, actor and cinematographer Natraj Subramani, actress Ramya Pandian, and directors Vikram K Kumar and Pandiraj.

The display picture showed Suriya seated in a chair with a television behind him. The TV shows a news channel with the text: “Breaking News. Oscar calls Suriya. Suriya becomes first Tamil actor to be invited to join Oscar Committee (sic).”

On the work front, Suriya made a cameo appearance in the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Meanwhile, Karthi will be seen next in the Muthaiah-directorial Viruman that is set to hit screens on August 31, 2022.