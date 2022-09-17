Rockstar DSP scores songs for Suriya's upcoming film Suriya 42 

Music composer Rockstar DSP is known for giving some of the best music compositions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema including the compositions of mega-blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Rockstar DSP’s latest collaboration is with Siruthai Siva’s Suriya 42 which stars Tamil actor Suriya in the lead role. The musician has collaborated with the Jai Bhim actor for the fifth time and the second time with director Siruthai Siva after Veeram.



“I am really excited to work with Suriya sir for the fifth time and director Siva sir for the second time after Veeram. It’s going to be one thrilling experience. Suriya 42 essentially demands a genre of music that will compliment its dramatic backdrop. The score is going to be very novel and I am really excited to work on it,” says Rockstar DSP.

With massive hits like Srivalli, Oo Antava from Pushpa and others Rockstar promises some experimental and hooking numbers in Suriya 42. Along with Pushpa, Rockstar has also composed scores for Bawaal.