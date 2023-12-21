Dunki Review: Shahrukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ receives mixed reviews on X

Shahrukh Khan’s latest film, Dunki, was released on Thursday to a wave of diverse reactions from the audience, generating a buzz on social media. While official critic reviews are still pending, early viewers have shared their opinions after catching the first-day first show.

Trade expert Sumit Kadel praised the film’s brilliance, especially the first half. He expressed, “#Dunki First Half is Brilliant.. If the Second half is equally good then there’s no stopping this one at the box office.. Clap Worthy First Half !! #ShahRukhKhan #TaapseePannu & supporting cast damn good.”

Film enthusiast Rohit Jaiswal labelled it a potential blockbuster, drawing parallels to iconic comedies like Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. He tweeted, “Munna Bhai aur 3 Idiots ke level ki comedy hai Dunki Mai….. Blockbuster on the way.”

Also Read: Prabhas starrer ‘Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1’ earns over INR 29 crore from advance bookings: Reports

Vicky Kaushal, who plays a special role in the movie, received widespread acclaim, with many considering him the highlight. An X user shared, “INTERVAL! #DunkiReview It is a decent entertainer so far. Believe it or not, but the film led by others is ruled by the supporting actor - Vicky Kaushal.”

However, not all reviews were glowing. Some viewers expressed disappointment, criticising the humour and chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. One tweet stated, “#Dunki is definitely #RajkumarHirani's weakest film till date! The humour is unfunny, and the script and execution are dull! #Taapsee and #ShahRukhKhan literally have 0 chemistry.”

Another review highlighted the film's solid concept but criticised its execution, emphasising Vicky and the supporting cast as the saving grace. The review noted, “#DunkiReview Solid Concept married by shoddy execution. #VickyKaushal and the supporting cast shine as the saving grace in an otherwise lackluster movie.”

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna redefines glamour in a Rohit Bal sari, setting the bar high for the wedding season

Despite the mixed reactions, Dunki continues to be a topic of discussion, leaving fans and critics curious about its overall impact in the days to come.