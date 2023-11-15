Raja Kumari grooves with Megastar Chiranjeevi on ‘Jawan’ title track at a Diwali bash in Hyderabad

US singer Raja Kumari has been making waves in India, and her Diwali celebration was nothing short of spectacular. The star-studded event included popular celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Lakshmi Manchu. But what stole the show was a lively dance session where Chiranjeevi showcased his moves to Raja’s hit song, the Jawan title track.

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, the singer shared, “Home is where the heart is. Thank You, Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali.” She described the moment of dancing with Chiranjeevi as a ‘vision board moment.’ Fans couldn't contain their excitement, with one expressing, “You danced with CHIRANJEEVI. Who even are you?”

Acknowledging Lakshmi's support, Raja wrote, “Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion.” Fans flooded the comments, with one noting, “Omg this is absolute FIRE!! Living for this Telugu moment.”

The enthusiasm for Chiranjeevi's dance was palpable. Comments ranged from admiration for the Megastar's style, “He’s 68, look at the swage wow this is spectacular,” to sheer excitement, “Wowwww this is one for the books! Telugu girl in me would’ve been screaminggg.”

Raja, also known as Svetha Yallapragada Rao, shared glimpses of her visit to a relative in Hyderabad, including traditional Diwali celebrations. The artiste, known for her versatility, has been leaving her mark in India, recently performing at the Jawan success bash in September.

Her visit also included a spiritual touch with a visit to the Kedarnath Temple and nearby places. As Raja continues to embrace and celebrate Indian culture, her Diwali festivities have left fans eagerly awaiting her next moves in the country.