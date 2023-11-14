Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas impress in stylish traditional attires as they attend a Diwali Bash in LA 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning appearance at a Diwali celebration in Los Angeles. Despite pictures surfacing online a day later, the couple's fashionable appearance at the party turned heads.

Priyanka donned an eye-catching ensemble, featuring a red micro velvet blouse, dupatta, and a golden lehenga. She adorned her bun with red roses and sported a Bulgari serpent necklace.

However, it was her bold makeup that became a focal point. Nick looked dapper in a white kurta, white pyjama, and a pink brocade jacket. Joining the festivities, Nick's brother, Joe Jonas, was spotted in a blue kurta pyjama.

Opinions on Priyanka's makeup were divided among fans. “What is wrong with her makeup,” questioned one, while another exclaimed, “What is wrong with her makeup artist!! Omg.” On a positive note, a supportive comment expressed, “Pri looks stunning. I am so happy Nick's crew is here celebrating with them. These photos are so special. Thank you Patti for finding them.” Another fan appreciated, “All the men are looking so good in Indian attire...and PC.”

Surprisingly, Priyanka chose not to share Diwali celebration pictures on social media this year. Instead, she posted an image of a partially completed rangoli created by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Recently attending the MAMI Film Festival 2023 in India, Priyanka showcased her fashion flair with a halter white gown and a white floral sari paired with a sleeveless blouse for a Masterclass with Bhumi Pednekar.

This year marked several significant moments for Priyanka Chopra. A notable event included her visit to India with Malti and Nick Jonas for the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. During the trip, she introduced Malti to the Siddhivinayak Temple for the first time, seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

