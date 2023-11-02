Priyanka Chopra in neon green sari has Nick Jonas singing ‘so beautiful, so elegant’

You have to be living under a rock if you still haven't come across the 'so beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow' trend. Started by a Delhi-based retailer, these three words have become the ultimate compliment and now, it looks like even Nick Jonas has been bitten by the trending bug.

The American singer-songwriter shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra dressed in an embellished lime green Sabyasachi saree for Jio World Plaza. The actress channelled her inner desi girl with a plunging V-cut blouse and elevated the look with a diamond choker.

Priyanka opted for crisp straight hair with a centre partition and as for her makeup, the actress rocked her beloved red lipstick. The Bvlgari earrings and wristwatch only added to the actress’ charming look.

And we weren’t the only ones impressed by the look. Nick Jonas shared the photo on her IG Story and wrote, “So beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow.”

Priyanka Chopra at Jio World Plaza

Also read: Priyanka Chopra graces Jio World Plaza launch in a glamorous lime-green sari, poses with Katrina, Sonali Bendre and others

Previously, cricketer KL Rahul had also dropped a similar comment on wifey Athiya Shetty’s photo and we also spotted Deepika Padukone lip-syncing to the trending audio. Even her hubby, actor Ranveer Singh also joined the trend when he complimented Nita Ambani at the Jio World Plaza inauguration.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy Love Again by James C. Strouse. The film starred Priyanka in the lead role as a children's book writer who is grieving the death of her boyfriend and Sam Heughan as Rob Burns who was dumped by his girlfriend a week before their wedding. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white floral sari at MAMI Film Festival