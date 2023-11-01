Priyanka Chopra graces Jio World Plaza launch in a glamorous lime-green sari, poses with Katrina, Sonali Bendre and others

Mumbai witnessed a grand spectacle with the launch of Jio World Plaza, attended by a constellation of celebrities, among whom was popular actor Priyanka Chopra. While she skilfully eluded the paparazzi and remained absent from initial media pictures, many photos featuring her from the event were shared on social media, much to the delight of her fans. The event also saw Priyanka posing with other actors, including Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, and more.

Also Read: Include this healthy oats-based dish in your 'sargi thali' for Karwa Chauth

For the opulent affair, Priyanka donned a breathtaking ensemble. She graced the occasion in a resplendent lime-green sari adorned with shimmering accents. The matching blouse and heels completed the ensemble, while her untied hair added a touch of grace to her appearance. A snap captured a moment of Priyanka adjusting her hair while engrossed in a conversation with someone at the event.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white floral sari at MAMI Film Festival

Many fans flooded the comment section with their elation. One user shared, “Ooo finally... I was waiting for her pictures for hours... I thought she might have gotten sick and couldn't attend the event.” Responding to the inquiry, another user conveyed, “We don't know, but the one sick was Madhu, she was in the hospital.” Echoing the sentiments, another admirer commented, “She looks so pretty.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in blue outfit as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in LA before heading to India for MAMI

The star-studded evening also welcomed a galaxy of other celebrities, including Katrina, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit, Bhumi Pednekar, Alaya F, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more. Notably, Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone graced the event together, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his entrance at the venue later in the night.