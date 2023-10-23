Priyanka Chopra stuns in blue outfit as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in LA before heading to India for MAMI

Priyanka Chopra has been living it up in Los Angeles, and recently, she attended yet another Jonas Brothers concert to support her husband, Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. Arriving for the concert, Priyanka was seen sporting an elegant blue, off-shoulder tube dress, which turned heads and drew compliments from her fans and followers. She completed her look with a stylish white bag and simple, wavy hair. As she made her way to the concert pit, Priyanka flashed her signature smile and waved to the enthusiastic concert audience.

Her fresh look received an outpouring of admiration on social media. One fan gushed, “Beautiful in blue,” while another praised her stylist's flair for choosing the most flattering outfits. “Her stylist is really doing a great job... Finding the prettiest fits for her,” chimed in another admirer. “Show me one thing she doesn't look good in,” praised a fan, encapsulating the sentiment of many.

While Priyanka is making the most of the concert life in Los Angeles, it has been reported that she is set to return to Mumbai for a Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) event. According to sources, she will host the opening gala on October 27 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Center. However, no official announcement regarding this event has been made yet.

Living in Los Angeles with Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Priyanka recently attended a concert with her little one, where they were joined by her sister-in-law Danielle and her daughters. A heartwarming moment during the concert was when Malti tried to grab her dad's microphone, and Nick gave her an affectionate kiss.

Priyanka Open up About Her Motherhood journey

In a recent interview, Priyanka opened up about her journey into motherhood, expressing that it's a rollercoaster of emotions, with feelings of being overwhelmed being a part of the experience. “I think every day,” she responded candidly when asked how frequently she feels overwhelmed as a mother. Priyanka went on to share, “I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family.”

