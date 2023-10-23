Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh were ‘secretly engaged’ in 2015, couple reveals on ‘Koffee With Karan’

The first episode of the eighth season of the popular Indian chat show Koffee with Karan will feature star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. During the course of the episode, it was revealed that the two were secretly engaged as Ranveer goes on to say that he proposed to Deepika in 2015.

The episode promo which was released today, shows Ranveer and Deepika in a fun banter as they go on to poke fun at the game format this time and also the show host Karan Johar, Ranveer even goes on to call KJo, a “tharki uncle”.

In the promo, Karan also asks the two if they were secretly engaged, and Ranveer had no qualms in admitting that. He said, “In 2015, I proposed to her, iske pehle ki koi aur aa jaye mein jaake chappal rakh deta hoon (I will go and put the slippers before anyone else comes.) (sic)”.

When asked if she would date Rocky Randhawa, a character played by Ranveer in the latest Karan Johar directional, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Deepika said, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa” .

Moreover, to Karan's question of who she shares good chemistry with other than her beloved husband, Deepika said, “I think I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone is going to see”.

Koffee with Karan season 8 will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite Rapid Fire on October 26 with new episodes dropping every Thursday.