Priyanka Chopra wishes Parineeti Chopra on her 35th birthday with a heartfelt post

As Parineeti Chopra celebrates her 35th birthday today, Priyanka Chopra shared a touching birthday message for the artiste on her Instagram Stories. The heartfelt post featured a throwback picture from Priyanka's own birthday celebration the previous year, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

Addressing her cousin by her affectionate nickname, Priyanka wrote, “Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always.” In the photo, Priyanka was dressed in a cheerful yellow outfit, while Parineeti donned a short white dress, adorning Priyanka's iconic yellow hairband.

The two cousins share a strong bond, despite their six-year age difference. Priyanka affectionately calls her younger cousin ‘Tisha,’ while Parineeti lovingly refers to her as ‘Mimi didi.’

Although Priyanka was unable to attend Parineeti's wedding festivities in Udaipur in September, she made a heartfelt gesture by commenting on Parineeti's first wedding post. She also shared images of Parineeti and Raghav as the newlyweds on her Instagram account, welcoming Raghav to the Chopra family.

She captioned the post, “Sending so much love to the newlyweds on their special day! Welcome to the Chopra family @raghavchadha88 … hope you’re ready to dive into the crazy with us. Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we’re sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one. @parineetichopra.”

In a post before the wedding, Priyanka expressed her good wishes to Parineeti, writing, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day, little one... always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88.”

Their close relationship is evident through their mutual gestures of love and support. Parineeti, in turn, marked Priyanka's 41st birthday this year by sharing a picture from her engagement ceremony, expressing her gratitude and love for ‘Mimi Didi’ with a heartfelt message. “Happiest birthday Mimi Didi…thank you for everything you do! I love you,” she wrote.