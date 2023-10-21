Manish Malhotra opens up about Parineeti Chopra's reception look, calls her 'regal and gorgeous'

Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha last month, has been making the news ever since her wedding pictures came out. While the couple has released a handful of clicks from the intimate festivities with their followers, their wedding guests have been offering a sneak peek into the celebrations every now and then.

Manish Malhotra opens up about Parineeti Chopra's reception look

Today, designer Manish Malhotra shared a couple of stunning clicks of the new couple, who also helmed their wedding couture. Manish, who is close friends with Parineeti, is also a frequent collaborator with the actress. He worked on her wedding looks and while he did offer a peek into the making of her extravagant bridal lehenga, today he decoded her reception outfit.

For the unversed, Parineeti styled a blush pink sari with a signature Manish Malhotra veil for the reception. As per the designer, the actress first planned to wear something in red but then they decided to keep her look chic and classy with a sequined sari and it is safe to say, it was a perfect decision.

The actress’ sari included a long veil with flower cutouts. She draped the nine yards of grace with a plunging blouse and rounded her look with light green emeralds. Talking about the look, Manish wrote, “Creating the Rosette Blush crystal sequin Saree for the gorgeous @parineetichopra was a thought that came up in our discussions at my Mumbai Atelier. All along we were talking about a Red saree for the cocktail after wedding celebrations and then came in the thought of going chic and the new #mmveil incorporating with the saree."

“The necklace with uncut diamonds and light-coloured unique emeralds and the statement ring complete the look. Classic, Regal on Gorgeous #parineetichopra and the perfect look with @raghavchadha88 making them a dreamy beautiful couple…” he added.

He also shared a photo of Raghav looking dapper in a black tuxedo and complementing Parineeti’s ethereal look.