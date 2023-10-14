Parineeti Chopra radiates bridal elegance at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week as she walks the ramp for Faabiiana 

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra who recently tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha, graced the ramp at the prestigious Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023, marking her first appearance at a fashion event after her wedding. On Day 4 of this glamorous affair, the artiste took centre stage as the showstopper for Faabiiana, leaving everyone in awe.

Draped in a stunning pearl white sari adorned with intricate embellishments and heavy embroidery on the borders, Parineeti exuded elegance and a bridal glow. She wore the six yards traditionally, allowing the pallu to gracefully cascade from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping length. The ensemble was completed with a matching backless blouse featuring a wide neckline, half-length sleeves, cropped hem, and a fitted bust. To add a touch of grace, a see-through net cape was elegantly draped on her shoulders, forming a train on the back.

Accessorising the sari with a polki choker, a layered necklace, matching ear studs, statement rings, bracelets, and her blush pink choora from her wedding, Parineeti embraced her bridal essence. Complementing the look was the sindoor on her forehead, alongside a well-coordinated makeup of smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, berry-toned lip shade, rouged cheekbones, and mascara on the lashes. Her centre-parted open locks provided the perfect finishing touch.

Social media was soon abuzz with pictures and videos from the event, with fans praising Parineeti's enchanting appearance and the beautiful symbolism of the sindoor and choora she adorned. The snippets showcased Parineeti gracefully owning the ramp, sharing delightful moments with the Faabiiana designers, and bringing an alluring charm to the occasion.

Parineeti exchanged vows with Raghav on September 24 in a private ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, surrounded by their close-knit circle of friends and family. Her recent ramp appearance only added to her charm, reflecting the epitome of bridal grace and timeless beauty.