Lakme Fashion WeekX FDCI: Ka-Sha’s show is rooted in individualistic style

Contemporary wear label Ka-sha put forth a stunning show at the Lakmé Fashion Week, in partnership with FDCI after unveiling its new collection in Milan. Founded by Karishma Shahani Khan in 2012, the brand’s new edit drew inspiration from the works of eminent Lebanese-American writer Khalil Gibran. The concept was particularly inspired by Khalil’s work, Poem on Marriage which stressed the idea of being together yet allowing space for individuality in companionship.

From Milan collection

With this inspiration in mind, the Milan edit explored the idea of building a strong foundation rooted in individuality, where different elements come together, each playing a significant role, resulting in a collective effect greater than the sum of its parts.

Eccentric designs

Karishma found a muse in the beauty of nature's artistic creations, such as the intertwining roots of trees, which pursue a distinct path. She also borrowed ideas from the geometric designs of man-made bridges and their repetitious patterns. These everyday forms and shapes enriched her imagination to think out of the box to bring this boundary-pushing edit of urban casual wear featuring jackets, skirts, pants, scarves and more.

Flowy ensembles

The all-women's line has been created from exquisite chanderi, silk, kala cotton, and cotton. The colour palette has an exuberant mix of fiery red, electric blue, pretty pink, royal purple, earthy green, yellow, black, white, and glittering gold. The label has a penchant for intricate embellishments, and this season was no different, with their ensembles adorned with beadwork, hand embroidery and appliqués.



Vibrant patterns

Karishma Shahani Khan said, “Creating a new collection is always such a mixed experience, and a shared one. It is the entire team working in conjunction to bring it to life. It makes me just as excited each time.” The label’s silhouettes remained relaxed and comfortable, distinguished by fluidity, femininity and layered designs. The runway showcased many mix-and-match garments, which were gender-agnostic and highlighted the versatility of pieces.

LFWXFDCI is being held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

