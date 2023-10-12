Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI: Alaya F turns showstopper for Geisha Designs

Paras and Shalini, the celebrated designers behind Geisha Designs, are known for their ultra-glamorous creations. They presented their 2024 cocktail and evening wear collection Profusion, at Lakmé Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI strutted by showstopper Alaya F.

It draws inspiration from crystallized stones, and featured a vibrant colour scheme including fuchsia, jade, aqua, and more. The harmonious blend of these colours and various textures created a fashionable symphony, with threads, beads, and intricate designs weaving a poetic narrative.

Alaya F

Alaya F. graced the runway in sheer, gleaming pants embellished with beads and tassels, paired with a small, backless bralette. The show also featured Saba Azad, the singer and actress who dazzled on the runway in a blush, oversized cropped jacket, wrap-around pants, and a glitzy crop top. Accompanying her on the runway was actor and musician Imaad Shah, who looked suave in an all-black ensemble, including a jacket, trousers, and a shirt, complemented by a shimmering cummerbund.

Saba Azad



The ensembles embodied exquisite embroidery, striking motifs, and impeccable construction.. The collection seamlessly transitioned from uber-modern reinterpretations of drapes to elegantly constructed evening wear, showcasing a perfect balance of tradition and contemporary style.

Ensembles from Profusion

Paras and Shalini share, "At Geisha, we craft designs for a city-bred girl who echoes elegance, femininity and romance. Geisha Designs’ journey through this collection - Profusion, celebrates a symphony of colours, an ode to the organic patterns and lines that have shaped our world."

Menswear pieces

Profusion depicts the harmonious blend of nature's elements in the realm of fashion, offering a feminine, fluid, and occasionally delicate expression of beauty.

LFWXFDCI is being held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

