LFWXFDCI: What to expect from Sustainable Fashion Day line-up

Since 2012, Lakmé fashion week in partnership with FDCI has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable fashion and introducing groundbreaking designers to the Indian fashion scene. In its upcoming edition, the platform will showcase its highly anticipated Sustainable Fashion Day on the second day of the event on October 12, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI shares, “The conversation that should precede everything else is the urgent need to look at alternate sources which are less harmful for the environment. Whether it is materials or processes, fashion needs to be more natural and organic. Thus, in the upcoming edition, the showcases planned on Sustainable Fashion Day, will talk about design that creates an ecosystem for the future generations to cherish.”

Lineup of presentations

12pm – Amit Gupta Sustainable | Swatti Kapoor (runway)

Amita Gupta Sustainable aims to capture the essence of this harmonious relationship through their motif designs, incorporating elements such as organic textures, earthy tones, and fluid silhouettes. In a world where fast fashion often takes center stage, they believe it's essential to create a collection that not only looks good but also does good. On the other hand, Swatti Kapoor’s collection, Sahaara, is inspired by the vastness of the largest desert in the world. It is bohemian, eclectic, and vibrant in appeal. Layered with patterns and textures, her block printed motifs are inspired by the desert rose or the adenium obesum. They feature pintucks, pleating, hand embroidery and other kinds of fabric manipulation within this collection. Swatti’s endeavor as a brand is to use sustainable techniques like recycling and upcycling to minimise wastage and reduce their carbon footprint.

2pm – Kaveri | Swati Vijaivargie (runway)

Kaveri’s newest offering, The Romance Of The Rose, is a collection borne from handcrafted finesse, with imprints of the rose, embossed in time. Using her signature surface techniques and innovation with sculpted linen, this collection is an exquisite diorama in fine linen and silk. The designer believes in slow fashion and creating magic and texture with linen. In her newest collection, Gulaal, Swati Vijaivargie finds herself inspired by coloUr. From the pink-tinged architecture of Jaipur to the shimmering golden city of Jaisalmer, colour defines every aspect of life in India. To her, colour and pattern exist in a symbiotic relationship. Crafted keeping luxury top of mind, the designs are meant to be worn effortlessly.

4:30pm – Ka-sha | Verandah (runway)

The label’s presentation Milan/ मि लन enquires into foundations built on individuality, through different elements coming together to play their own part; creating an effect greater than the sum of its parts. For inspiration, Ka-sha looks around to find nature’s free-flowing roots of trees, densely intertwined yet each finding their path, in man-made bridges and more such images. The brand looks at familiar forms and shapes coming together with appliqués, hand-embroideries and more. On the other front, Verandah’s show is based on Anjuna, the famed tropical sleepy village in Goa. It got cult status on the hippie trail in the 1960s with the advent of electronica and Goa trance. Having moved to Goa during the pandemic and global lockdown, design maven Anjali Patel Mehta made Anjuna her home for the season. Famed for its black rock beach, music, and flea market, Anjuna has less discovered tropical glory that is heroed in this collection. It features ensembles in hues of brick and coral juxtaposed against the lush greens and blue azulejos tilework, along with signature hand-painted prints that depict the beauty of the old Goan homes.



5:30pm 11.11 / Eleven Eleven (atelier)

Label 11.11/Eleven Eleven is celebrating its fifteenth year of showcasing India's indigenous practices. In its show, it goes back to the very foundational principles of textile making, presenting a collection that meditates on the essential act of hand spinning. Its SS24 collection Hand Spun is a celebration of the hand spinners of India where they have looked at fashion not just as a means of expression but also as a means of education to spotlight the ignored rung of artisans. Their presentation will show the beauty of the hand-spun yarns coming together to form raw fabric.

7:00pm Payal Pratap (runway)

Payal Pratap’s The Soft Parade is an ode to the rich crafts of the Kutch region. Adapted in a modern context, it features handwoven Khadi cottons and handloom linens, woven stripes, chambray weaves, silks, chanderis, and Bandhani prints on silk. The edit features an intriguing medley of stitches derived from the ancient kedias.

LFWXFDCI will be held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

