FDCIXLFW: BIRKENSTOCK collaborates with Shivan and Narresh for a nature-inspired fashion show

The renowned global footwear brand BIRKENSTOCK, known for crafting a walking experience aligned with nature's soul, is set to make its debut at the upcoming Lakmé India Fashion Week in collaboration with FDCI.

Teaming up with the design duo Shivan and Narresh for a special runway presentation, their show marks a significant milestone for the international footwear giant, celebrated for its understated and effortlessly stylish fashion.

BIRKENSTOCK's popularity has transcended boundaries, gracing both the streets and the most influential global runways. Its eccentric ability to seamlessly blend a function-first philosophy with high fashion has garnered widespread acclaim. Meanwhile, Shivan and Narresh have established themselves as India's foremost luxury holiday brand, distinguished by edgy, confident and sophisticated signature style.

BIRKENSTOCK's collection

Together, these two brands will unveil a presentation titled 'Grounded in Nature'. Audiences will be treated to a thoughtfully curated selection of BIRKENSTOCK's most beloved styles, reimagined with fresh materials, colours, and textures.

These will be paired with Shivan and Narresh ready-to-wear collection, the Suomi Series, inspired by the designers' recent travels in Finland. During their immersive journey into Finnish culture, the designers drew inspiration from the experience, giving rise to three iconic prints: Saun, Leviland and Aurorays which will be featured in the show.

Sharing about the presentation Shivan Bhatiya, Head Designer & Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director, S&N shares, "Suomi series takes inspiration from our holiday trip to Finland. The joy of Nordic nature draws print inspirations from the striking Scandinavian landscapes, mesmerising Northern Lights, aerial views of breathtaking snow-clad ski slopes, and the ancient self-care traditions of the Finnish Sauna Culture. 'Suomi,' the Finnish word for Finland, enlivens the soul of this creative journey. Coming together with BIRKENSTOCK came to be an instinctive and organic choice as both brands share a like-minded synergy and deep connection to nature's role in inspiring and enhancing everyday life. The designs seamlessly blend holiday allure with urban versatility. With this year’s presentation, we are excited to immerse our audience in the sensory richness of Nordic culture, fusing opulent comfort and functionality with our visually- immersive, maximalist design universe."

Oliver Reichert from BIRKENSTOCK adds, “BIRKENSTOCK is more than a shoe; it’s a way of thinking, a way of living! Our focus is always on timelessness. We persistently celebrate our product archive and add newer, more elegant silhouettes and materials, to ensure there is a pair for every occasion, preference, purpose and purse. We are excited to present this story on the runway in India with Grounded in Nature alongside Shivan and Narresh. Both brands share a common admiration for craftsmanship and excellence. Their design sensibilities blend perfectly with our vision of effortless style and comfort.”

LFWXFDCI will be held in Delhi from October 11-15, 2023.

