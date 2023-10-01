Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI October schedule announced

The country's most awaited fashion event, Lakmé Fashion WeekXFashion Design Council of India (FDCI), is set to make a stellar return from October 11 to 15 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The prestigious platform is gearing up to showcase an impressive lineup of designers, including fresh, emerging, and established talents. They will dish out the latest beauty and fashion fads in the country. This year’s theme is inspired by Lakmé’s new launch 'Glitterati' which serves as an invitation to embrace a touch of sparkle for the winter festive season.

Day 1 schedule

The fashion show will kick off with a spectacular Grand Show on October 10 at an offsite location. Moving further, Lakmé Fashion Week will also introduce a unique display of makeup and skin trends in a first-of-its-kind initiative. Leading designers will collaborate with trusted partners, such as NEXA's presentation of Amit Aggarwal, R|ElanTMXVarun Bahl, Anju Modi presented by Lakmé Salon, TRESemmé's collaboration with Falguni Shane Peacock, and Gauri & Nainika's partnership with Caprese.



Day 2 schedule

This edition will also showcase the creative prowess of renowned designers like Ashish N Soni, Geisha Designs by Paras & Shalini, and Pankaj & Nidhi. Sustainable Fashion Day will spotlight the innovative designs of 11.11 and Payal Pratap. The timeless styles of German footwear brand BIRKENSTOCK will be showcased through a presentation by the designer duo Shivan & Narresh.

Day 3 schedule

Kohler, celebrated for its stylish kitchen and bath designs, will infuse glamour into the event with a presentation led by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The opening show at the Atelier will be presented by Samant Chauhan. 'NEXA presents The Spotlight' will celebrate its 6th edition by showcasing the winner, Countrymade by Sushant Abrol.

Day 4 schedule

The TRESemmé Style Collective will unveil the season's most stylish hair trends for the first time. Additionally, Tasva, Kalki, and Park Avenue will grace the event with their respective fashion showcases. The platform's prestigious talent discovery programs, INIFD Launchpad and FDCI x Pearl Academy will introduce upcoming talents to the fashion industry.

Day 5 schedule

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI shares, “We are thrilled to make our return to New Delhi for this season’s Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. As we continue to strengthen the platform, which serves as a showcase for the finest design talent in the industry, we are also upbeat about always elevating the business of fashion. Our goal is to support both young and established designers, fostering an environment that encourages innovation and creativity. And with this edition, we wish to captivate and inspire stakeholders from across the industry.”



From October 11-15. At Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shows will be live-streamed across Jio Cinema, Jio TV and social media of Lakmé, LFW and FDCI.

