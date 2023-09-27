A special song for Raghav, customised kaleeras and more: Highlights from Parineeti Chopra's wedding

Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with AAP political leader Raghav Chadha last week and for her special day, the actress trusted couturier-friend Manish Malhotra. The new bride wore an ecru-toned hand-crafted lehenga which took over 2500 hours to make.

Her lehenga featured metal sequins and Nakshi work which was well-complemented by her mesh blouse and tulle veil. When Parineeti shared photos from her D-day, she also gave brides-to-be the perfect push to edge their wedding outfits with intricate and intimate details. Her veil, for instance, had Raghav written in Devnagari script using the badla work.

Earlier today, more details of her outfits surfaced online and we cannot stop swooning over the effort Parineeti has into her outfit to make it so personal and special. Manish Malhotra, who designed the actress’ outfit, shared a long post on Instagram and listed out the minute details of her bridal couture. Manish revealed that Parineeti wanted to pay tribute to her grandmother who used to carry a “challa” - a traditional keychain with her. And in her loving memory, they added the same to Parineeti’s lehenga as well.

“Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with @parineetichopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house,” he shared.

There were also other personal customisations added to the accessories. Parineeti’s kaleeras featured charms such as Khanda Sahib, a London photo booth and much more to represent her and her now-husband Raghav’s interests.

Take a look at the post here:

Another highlight of the wedding, apart from the lovestruck moments and these sartorial outfits was Parineeti’s special gesture to express her admiration for Raghav. The actress pre-recorded a song and dedicated it to Raghav. The track had lyrics in Hindi and Punjabi and as per media reports, it played during their wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur.

