Parineeti Chopra ventures into jewellery with Hyderabad’s Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery

After generating excitement among her audience for a few days, actress Parineeti Chopra revealed her investment in Tritiyaa Fine Jewellery, a company founded by the renowned entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. The new venture is an exclusive jewellery boutique brand that opened its doors on September 8, 2023, in Hyderabad’s posh area Jubilee Hills.

An elated Parineeti shares about her association, “Jewellery is a treasure that lasts for generations. Happy to partner with a new age jewellery boutique brand. I am very excited about this partnership with the young and energetic entrepreneur Kanthi Dutt. This partnership is not just an investment, it's a testament to our shared vision of redefining elegance and style in the jewellery world.”

Also Read: Kalki’s Bride And Baraat’23 breaks a new ground in wedding wear



On the other front Kanthi Dutt shares about his association with Parineeti, “She is a very cheerful and happy person. I was looking for someone who resonates with my style of jewellery. Parineeti being a new bride, understands how important jewellery is for a bride. We collectively wanted to put our best foot forward in making the day memorable by crafting statement pieces that speak about the bride. Can’t wait for Parineeti to show off our collection during her wedding.”

The brand is dedicated to delivering top-quality craftsmanship and stunning designs and is hoping for expansion to various other locations, including Mumbai, Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam.

Mail: priyamvada@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @ranapriyamvada