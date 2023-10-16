After skipping her bachelorette, new bride Parineeti Chopra flies down to Maldives for 'girls trip'

Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with husband-politician Raghav Chadha last month, has now taken a relaxing trip to Maldives with her girl gang. To avoid any confusion, the Bollywood actress has clarified that she is not on a honeymoon with the AAP leader and has taken this island vacation with her girls.

She shared a glimpse of her holiday on her IG Story and posted a photo holding a cup of cappuccino. You can see her chooda-clad hands and in the backdrop, you can spot a picturesque sky and the sea. Atop the photo, Parineeti has written, "Not on my honeymoon #GirlsTrip."

Take a look at the photo here:

For the unversed, Parineeti, unlike her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra, skipped a bachelorette party. Her wedding festivities with Raghav started with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was attended by their close friends and relatives.

They kept their wedding intimate and from the industry, we only spotted Manish Malhotra, an A-list designer and frequent collaborator with Parineeti, in attendance. We also spotted Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra. The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress, however, skipped the festivities for reasons unknown.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra radiates bridal elegance at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week as she walks the ramp for Faabiiana

Coming to Parineeti, the new bride last made the news after she walked the ramp for Faabiiana at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week dressed in a gorgeous pearl white sari.

She completed her look with a backless blouse and a long cape that transitioned into a veil and only added to Parineeti's new bride glow. She paired it up with an elegant white diamond choker and what stood out the most was her sindoor-clad centre-parted hairstyle.

Also Read: Parineeti- Raghav share glimpses of their ‘sporty’ pre-wedding function