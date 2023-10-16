After skipping her bachelorette, new bride Parineeti Chopra flies down to Maldives for 'girls trip'
The actress clarified in her social media post that she is not on her honeymoon with husband-politician Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra, who tied the knot with husband-politician Raghav Chadha last month, has now taken a relaxing trip to Maldives with her girl gang. To avoid any confusion, the Bollywood actress has clarified that she is not on a honeymoon with the AAP leader and has taken this island vacation with her girls.
She shared a glimpse of her holiday on her IG Story and posted a photo holding a cup of cappuccino. You can see her chooda-clad hands and in the backdrop, you can spot a picturesque sky and the sea. Atop the photo, Parineeti has written, "Not on my honeymoon #GirlsTrip."
For the unversed, Parineeti, unlike her cousin-actress Priyanka Chopra, skipped a bachelorette party. Her wedding festivities with Raghav started with a mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was attended by their close friends and relatives.
They kept their wedding intimate and from the industry, we only spotted Manish Malhotra, an A-list designer and frequent collaborator with Parineeti, in attendance. We also spotted Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra. The Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress, however, skipped the festivities for reasons unknown.
Coming to Parineeti, the new bride last made the news after she walked the ramp for Faabiiana at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week dressed in a gorgeous pearl white sari.
She completed her look with a backless blouse and a long cape that transitioned into a veil and only added to Parineeti's new bride glow. She paired it up with an elegant white diamond choker and what stood out the most was her sindoor-clad centre-parted hairstyle.
