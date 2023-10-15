Nick Jonas shares heartwarming family pictures featuring Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie from Jonas Brothers Nashville concert

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been making the most of family time recently, accompanying each other for various Jonas Brothers concerts held in the US and Canada. On Sunday, Nick shared a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram, capturing precious moments with their one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, during the last Jonas Brothers concert they attended together.

The backstage pictures were taken at the recent Jonas Brothers show in Nashville, US. One photo showcased Nick performing solo on stage, while in two other snapshots, he was seen joyfully interacting with Malti. In one image, he lovingly held her in his arms, and in another, he played with her while Priyanka cradled their daughter. Alongside the black-and-white photos, Nick expressed, “Bring your family to work day.”

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj is all smiles as he poses with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie in LA

Commenting on the delightful Malti, an Instagram user wrote, “She is growing up so fast.” Another excitedly commented on Malti's adorable crocs. Fans also shared their admiration, calling the family bond between Nick, Priyanka, and Malti heartwarming and showered the little one with love.

The day before, unseen videos from the Nashville concert featuring Malti surfaced online, captivating fans with her cuteness. The clips included a heartwarming moment where Priyanka held Malti close to the stage as Nick greeted them, and an excited Malti almost followed her father onto the stage. The affection and joy within this beautiful family were evident and warmed the hearts of many.

Also read: Nick Jonas shares a peek into his September adventures, featuring Jonas Brothers' concert and birthday celebrations

