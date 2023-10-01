Nick Jonas shares a peek into his September adventures, featuring Jonas Brothers' concert and birthday celebrations

Nick Jonas recently treated his fans to a glimpse of his eventful month of September, featuring moments from the Jonas Brothers concert and his 31st birthday celebrations. The singer took to Instagram on a Sunday to share a string of pictures, offering a sneak peek into his cherished memories from the past month. The photos included moments with his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In one of the images, Nick struck a pose with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas during one of their concerts, and in the following picture, the trio was captured alongside actor Adam Sandler. Another frame showcased Priyanka engaged in conversation with Allison Hsu, as Nick and actor Simu Liu looked on. Allison Hsu is Simu's girlfriend. The singer also shared moments from his birthday festivities.

One heartwarming photograph featured little Malti Marie standing in a farm, hands on her waist, as she curiously observed the animals around her. The final picture in the series was a selfie of Nick sporting a mustard outfit. Captioning the collage, Nick simply wrote, “September.” Priyanka also shared Nick's post on her Instagram Stories and spotlighted a photo with Nick, Allison, and Simu.

The Jonas Brothers have been embarking on a tour across various cities in the US for their concerts, and Priyanka has been a constant presence, cheering for her husband. She was also part of the concert where Nick joyously celebrated his birthday.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, and they joyfully announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, an Amazon Prime series created by The Russo Brothers, revolving around elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency, Citadel. The actress is all set to appear alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Additionally, Priyanka is part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.