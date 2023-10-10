Vishal Bhardwaj is all smiles as he poses with Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie in LA

Indian film director Vishal Bhardwaj received a warm welcome from actress Priyanka Chopra and her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, during his visit to Los Angeles. Priyanka shared a precious moment with Vishal and Malti on her Instagram Stories.

The delightful photo showcased the trio enjoying a sunny day, riding a golf cart. Priyanka sported a black top and black shorts paired with an orange shirt, while Malti donned an orange onesie and matching sunglasses with a white cap. Vishal had a bright smile, dressed in a grey shirt and dark pants. Priyanka shared the photo, captioning it, “Vishal Bharadwaj surprise visit.”

Also read: Tabu on her bond with Vishal Bhardwaj: 'From 'Maqbool' to 'Haider,' our creative journey continues to evolve'

Last year, Vishal visited Priyanka's restaurant, Sona, in New York. He shared his delightful experience, expressing, “What a lovely night with friends and the most delicious desi food with a twist in New York. #SonaNewYork @priyankachopra.”

In a recent interview, Vishal spoke about how Priyanka had been instrumental during the shoot of his film Khufiya in Canada. He highlighted how she stepped in to assist with crew organisation when they faced challenges obtaining visas due to the COVID-19 pandemic's third wave. Vishal expressed his gratitude, stating, “So I called my friend Priyanka, and despite it being a weekend, she helped us organize the required crew overnight. We began our shoot on Monday morning and wrapped the shoot as initially planned.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with daughter Malti Marie at her LA home

Vishal has directed Priyanka in films like Kaminey (2009) and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) and shares a strong bond with the actress, extending beyond work. Priyanka currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their lovely daughter, Malti. Nick is currently on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers, while Priyanka awaits the resolution of the Hollywood writers-actors' strike to resume her work commitments.

