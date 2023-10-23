Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate Durga Puja with daughter Devi in style

Actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover celebrated Durga Puja with their 11-month-old daughter, Devi, in Mumbai. Bipasha, known for her striking beauty and elegant fashion sense, looked resplendent in a traditional green silk sari, while her adorable daughter was dressed in a charming rani pink sari, reflecting the vibrant colours and festive spirit of Durga Puja.

Sharing a delightful moment from their visit to the Durga Puja pandal on Instagram, Bipasha kept the caption simple, yet evocative, “Durga Durga,” accompanied by a folded hands emoji. The video she posted captured Karan, dressed in a classic white kurta pyjama, holding Devi in his arms. In the video, Bipasha was seen pointing towards the idol of Goddess Durga and explaining the significance of the celebration to little Devi.

This heartwarming family moment not only touched the hearts of fans but also garnered a flood of affectionate comments. One admirer praised Bipasha for her loving and thoughtful way of introducing Devi to her cultural heritage. The fan wrote, “The way you teach her is so adorable. Durga Durga. God bless the three of you.” Other comments poured in with similar sentiments, extending blessings and good wishes to the family.

On her Instagram Stories, Bipasha shared another heartwarming moment. In the photo, she was seen holding another girl, while Karan carried Devi. The two children seemed to be engaged in a sweet and playful interaction. Bipasha also shared a video to showcase Devi’s outfit, a creatively designed stitched sari dress that was extremely adorable.

The couple’s commitment to parenting with a deep sense of cultural heritage and tradition was evident throughout this celebration. As they ushered their daughter into the cultural festivities, they not only celebrated Durga Puja but also created cherished family memories and a strong foundation for Devi to build upon as she grows up.

