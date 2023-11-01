Include this healthy oats-based dish in your 'sargi thali' for Karwa Chauth

As you get started on your preparations for Karwa Chauth and get your outfits and matching bangles in place, make sure you do not forget to also prepare your pre-dawn meal. Called ‘sargi,’ this is the only meal that fasting women on Karwa Chauth eat before sunrise.

And if you also plan to fast for the entire day till the moon comes out for your husband's long life, we suggest you get started on your ‘sargi thali’ right this minute. You need to make sure that the thali contains delicacies that are packed with nourishing nutrients. Get your protein and carbs to keep the hunger at bay during the day.

Here, we list out an oats-based kheer that will keep you satiated during your Karwa Chauth vrat. For the unversed, oats are fairly low in calories and score relatively high on the satiety index making them a perfect ingredient for Karwa Chauth sargi.

Ingredients |

Roasted oats

Skimmed milk

Grated carrots

Honey (substitute for sugar)

Green cardamom

Orange zest

Chopped almonds (for good plant oils)

Instructions |

Roast one cup of Quaker Oats or any oats of your choice

Boil half a cup of skimmed milk and add the roasted oats to the same

Stir and add grated carrots. Simmer for about 10 minutes

When the kheer thickens, add honey, cardamom powder and orange zest

Cook for about a minute and continue to stir

Garnish with chopped almonds and serve as a sweet treat

