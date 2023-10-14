Here’s a festive dessert to try at home

As the festivities come near, so come the days of making wholesome meals at homes for families, relatives, friends, and house parties. With Navratri, Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja, Kali Puja, and several rituals keeping one busy, here’s a simple sweet dish that can be easily made at home and provides immense joy to everyone.

Sweet Rice Zarda with Orange Peels

No meal is complete with a dessert. This festive season, try your hands at making a simple, sweet, and easy one. You can surprise your friends and family with the Sweet Rice Zarda with Orange Peels. Depending on your family's likes, you can check our Desi Delicacies on Audible and choose from a variety of recipes to try out. Who knows, they may make you the home master chef, after all?

Ingredients:

Uncooked white rice - 2 cups

Orange food coloring - ¼ tsp

Grated or julienned orange zest - 2 tsp

Whole cardamoms - 4 to 6

Vegetable oil - 1 tbsp

White sugar - 1 ½ cups

Double cream - 1 ½ tbsp

Raisins - 1 tbsp

Chopped walnuts - 1 tbsp

Slivered almonds - 1 tbsp



Method: