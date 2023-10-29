Priyanka Chopra stuns in a white floral sari at MAMI Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is setting the fashion bar high during her visit to the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai. The actress, renowned for her acting prowess, is equally celebrated for her impeccable fashion choices, and her recent appearance is no exception.

Priyanka graced the red carpet in a mesmerising white sari adorned with enchanting floral prints in black, green, and brown hues. The sari featured a striking black border, perfectly complementing the pristine white base, and she paired it with a matching deep v-neck sleeveless blouse.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan and others grace the star-studded red carpet for MAMI film festival’s opening ceremony

Her choice of accessories was as chic as it gets, including a gold choker necklace with a captivating green emerald, an array of diamond rings adorning her fingers, and a sleek bracelet.

Her makeup exuded radiance with nude eyeshadow, elegantly winged eyeliner, mascara-enhanced lashes, rosy cheeks, and a bold, bright red lip colour. Priyanka's luscious locks were left cascading down her shoulders, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in blue outfit as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in LA before heading to India for MAMI

As expected, Priyanka's pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of her fans. The comments section is flooded with adoring followers, praising her beauty and fashion choices. Fans have showered her posts with compliments like “beauty with brains” and “queen,” along with a plethora of fire and heart emojis.

With the festive season in full swing, Priyanka's stunning sari look stands as the perfect ethnic fashion inspiration, making it a must-have addition to your festive wardrobe.

