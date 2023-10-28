Priyanka Chopra, Kamal Haasan and others grace the star-studded red carpet for MAMI film festival’s opening ceremony

The much-anticipated Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival started with a dazzling opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. A galaxy of Indian film stars graced the event, including Kamal Haasan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Sunny Leone, among others.

Priyanka, who serves as the Chairperson of the festival, made a grand entrance in India for the event. She looked stunning in a white gown with golden stripes and a matching cape. Priyanka shared her excitement on Instagram, sharing a series of photos of her outfit for the evening. She captioned the post, “Opening night. Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival @mumbaifilmfestival.” Her husband, Nick Jonas, couldn't help but be awestruck by her elegance, commenting, “Damn.” Several videos and photos of her appearance on the red carpet were also shared on social media by paparazzi pages.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra stuns in blue outfit as she attends Jonas Brothers' concert in LA before heading to India for MAMI

Sonam was another highlight at the event, donning a black Audrey Hepburn-style dress. The star-studded evening also featured renowned actors like Kamal Haasan, Rajkummar, and Sunny, alongside Tara Sutaria, Tejasswi Prakash, Avneet Kaur, Saiee Manjrekar, Raashi Khanna, Utkarsh Sharma, and Palak Tiwari.

Maniratnam & UlagaNayagan Kamal Haasan at Mumbai Film Festival 2023. pic.twitter.com/L9PnKpa6hL — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) October 27, 2023

This year's festival opened with the screening of Hansal Mehta's detective drama The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor. The festival lineup includes noteworthy films such as Aparna Sen's The Rapist, featuring Konkona Sensharma and Arjun Rampal, Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, and Varun Grover's directorial debut All India Rank. The international category will showcase Bradley Cooper's Maestro.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor picks blush pink suit by Anita Dogre for her intimate housewarming [PICS]

In this edition, the MAMI festival will put a spotlight on the cinema of South Asia, treating cinephiles to a cinematic feast from October 27 to November 5.