From Priyanka Chopra to Karan Johar, Bollywood celebs wish fans a happy Diwali

As the Festival of Lights, Diwali cast its glow around the world, celebrities embraced the occasion to share their joy and positivity with fans. Personalities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, and more extended warm Diwali wishes to their global audience.

Priyanka, taking to social media, shared her festive spirit by showcasing her first Rangoli creation.

Anushka, celebrated for her versatile performances, virtually joined the Diwali festivities, emphasising the triumph of light over darkness in her heartfelt message.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, known for his grandeur in both personality and cinema, sent warm wishes to fans through Instagram. He expressed, "Happy Diwali from all of us at @dharmamovies... may the universe shower you with abundant joy, peace of mind, and the best physical and mental health."

Actor Shilpa Shetty conveyed her lovely Diwali wishes to fans, saying, "Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Vicky Kaushal, amidst his film promotions, specially wished his fans, saying, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali."

Several other celebrities, including Shefali Shah, Rajkummar Rao, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Bobby Deol, shared their Diwali wishes with fans, spreading joy and festivity.

Mahesh Bhatt expressed his Diwali greetings, hoping for the elimination of darkness and ignorance from the world.

As people across the country adorn their homes with lights, rangolis, and flowers, Diwali, celebrated on November 12 this year, marks the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. The celebrities' heartfelt wishes add a special touch to the festival of joy, emphasising the unity and positivity that Diwali symbolizes.