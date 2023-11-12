Inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s star-studded Diwali bash; Alia Bhatt poses with Neetu Kapoor 

Mumbai witnessed a star-studded affair as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan opened their doors for a grand Diwali celebration, hosting a plethora of Bollywood celebrities. From Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Karisma Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the who's who of B-town graced the occasion, capturing the attention of paparazzi stationed outside the residence. Now, exclusive inside glimpses from the gala have surfaced on Instagram, courtesy of Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.

Soha, Saif's sister, delighted fans by sharing a series of pictures from the Diwali bash on her Instagram. The first snapshot featured Soha striking a pose with Saif, Kareena, and Kunal Kemmu. Soha dazzled in a vibrant red Banarasi sari, while Kunal opted for a crisp white kurta. The second image showcased the entire family ensemble, with Sharmila Tagore, Saif's mother, standing in the background alongside Saba Ali Khan, Sara, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The final picture captured a candid moment between Soha and Kareena. Soha captioned the post, "Here’s to love and light #happydiwali." Neha Dhupia couldn't help but comment on the resemblance in the second picture, writing, "Picture 2…. Same jaw lines and cheek bones (heart eyes emoticon) beauties." Saba Ali Khan also shared the same picture on her Instagram account.

Meanwhile, a charming snapshot of Alia alongside her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor circulated on Instagram from the same Diwali gathering. Neetu shared the picture on her Instagram Stories, featuring Alia seated beside her, radiantly smiling for the camera. Alia donned an eye-catching red lehenga with a sequined dupatta, while Neetu chose an elegant pink salwar kurta for the festivity.

Kareena, the hostess of the grand affair, offered a sneak peek into her Diwali look alongside Saif Ali Khan. Dressed in a resplendent red saree paired with diamond earrings, Kareena exuded timeless beauty. Saif, her dashing companion, opted for a stylish black kurta paired with a white dhoti for the evening.

Earlier, Kareena had shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations at home, featuring an adorable picture of her son Jeh playing with rangoli colours, adding a touch of playful chaos to the festive patterns. The Diwali bash at the Kapoor-Khan residence was indeed a blend of glitz, glamour, and heartwarming family moments, capturing the essence of the festival of lights in true Bollywood style.