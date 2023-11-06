Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi, Sara Ali Khan and others shine in ethnic outfits at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Manish Malhotra played host to a dazzling Diwali celebration on Sunday night. The star-studded affair saw popular Bollywood celebrities in full attendance, adding their signature charm and glamour to the early Diwali festivities. Notable attendees included Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor, as they graced the grand event with their captivating presence.

Janhvi, accompanied by her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, made a stunning entrance at the event. However, the duo decided not to pose together for the awaiting paparazzi. Instead, Janhvi took to the camera with her sister Anshula, capturing a moment of sisterly love. Arjun opted for a memorable photo with Shikhar's brother, Veer Pahariya.

Leading the pack, Sonam graced the celebration with her regal presence. She was resplendent in a golden silk sari and adorned herself with exquisite traditional earrings, marking her as a true style icon. Janhvi joined the festivities in a sequined golden lehenga, while Shikhar sported a blue and white kurta-pyjama. Arjun donned a majestic purple sherwani and made the evening memorable with his camaraderie with Veer, who chose black attire. Janhvi and Anshula posed together, with Anshula radiating glamour in a shimmery sari.

Another delightful pair, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, both attended the gala, choosing to be photographed separately. Aditya donned a classic black kurta and salwar, while Ananya donned a radiant yellow lehenga accessorized with a dainty mangtika.

Sara Ali Khan lit up the night in a resplendent silver and pink lehenga. The event also saw the elegant appearances of Sanya Malhotra and Manushi Chhillar, who shimmered in pink saris. Kriti Sanon, too, joined the festivities in a radiant blue sari. Nora Fatehi, Rekha, Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Nupur Sanon, Alaya F, and many other luminaries graced the star-studded celebration with their presence.

Gauri Khan was a vision in white, donning an elegant saree for the occasion. Her daughter, Suhana Khan, joined her The Archies co-stars, all of them beautifully attired in ethnic outfits, as they posed for the paparazzi. Khushi Kapoor, who earlier celebrated her 23rd birthday with Janhvi and others during the day, also joined her The Archies co-stars.

Manish’s Diwali bash was a spectacle of glamour, style, and unity as stars came together to celebrate the festival of lights in grandeur. The night was a reflection of Bollywood's zest for life and their ability to add a sparkle to any occasion