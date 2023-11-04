Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan hosts a star-studded birthday bash for his 58th birthday [PICS]

Bollywood's beloved ‘Badshah’, Shah Rukh Khan hosted a splendid birthday celebration at his residence, Mannat, on Thursday. The grand affair was graced by a host of friends and colleagues from the film industry. Numerous glimpses of the celebration were shared online, yet none of them featured the ‘King of Bollywood’ himself. However, actor Mona Singh shared pictures from the event, shedding light on how the superstar marked his special day, all while expressing her heartfelt affection for the actor.

In the images shared by Mona, Shah Rukh was seen clad in a black shirt paired with a shimmering black waistcoat. The photos captured a heartwarming moment as SRK tenderly plants a kiss on Mona's forehead, followed by another shot displaying their infectious smiles.

Mona's accompanying caption brimmed with love, stating, “Overwhelmed with the LOVE u showered on me, I love u bas happpy birthday @iamsrk #bdaybash #bestnite #kingkhan #aboutlastnight #happy #instamoment #instagood.” As Mona shared the photos, a fan responded, “This is so adorable,” with another chiming in, “So cute.”

SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan graced her father's birthday celebration with a touch of glamour, donning a pink, shimmering strapless dress. A behind-the-scenes video of her photoshoot before the grand party was shared on her stylist's Instagram account. The video showcased Suhana getting ready for the festivity, striking elegant poses for the camera.

An inside video from the grand bash surfaced on social media, featuring Mika Singh joyfully engaging with fellow guests. Meanwhile, photographs from the event depicted Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others relishing the celebratory atmosphere.

Karisma Kapoor captured a memorable moment with her sister Kareena Kapoor, cousin Ranbir, Alia and Navya Naveli Nanda, sharing it with the caption, “Making memories with our friends and family #famjam #foreverfriends.” In addition, Sanjay Kapoor shared a picture alongside cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, writing, “Fanboy moment, One and only @mahi7781.”

Before hosting the star-studded gathering at his home, Shah Rukh graced a fan event in Mumbai. During the event, he unveiled details about his upcoming film, Dunki, and expressed his deep gratitude to fans for their unwavering love and support.