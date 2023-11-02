Suhana Khan wishes father Shah Rukh Khan on his 58th birthday with cute throwback pics

On the occasion of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, the love and warmth poured in from all corners. His daughter Suhana Khan, took to Instagram to share some heartwarming throwback moments with her father. In one picture, she planted a sweet peck on her dad's cheek, accompanied by a simple ‘Happy Birthday’ caption.

Suhana also crafted a collage of cherished memories, featuring Shah Rukh and her brother Aryan Khan. Expressing her deep affection for her dad, she left a heartfelt note, saying, “Love you the most.”

Also read: Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is a saga of love and friendship

As Shah Rukh celebrated his 58th birthday with a grand fan gathering outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, he took to social media in the early hours of Thursday to extend his gratitude to his admirers for their kind birthday wishes. In a tweet, he expressed his astonishment at the multitude of late-night well-wishers and shared, “I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning...on the screen & off it.”

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

The superstar delighted his fans by appearing on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow, greeting them with waves and his iconic open-arms pose, drawing cheers and enthralling reactions. Sporting a simple black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, the artiste radiated his trademark charisma while also donning a cool black cap.

Shah Rukh’s enduring charm has garnered him an immense fan following over the years. Known for memorable films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Veer Zaara, among many others, the actor continues to hold a special place in the hearts of his admirers.

Also read: Mohanlal, Atlee, Kajol and more shower love on 'King' Shah Rukh Khan on his 58th birthday

On the professional front, the actor is riding high on the success of two massive blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, and is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Dunki, scheduled to hit screens this December. In this Rajkumar Hirani directorial, the Chak De! India actor will share the screen with actress Tapsee Pannu for the first time, marking an exciting collaboration. Meanwhile, Suhana is set to make her film debut with the upcoming Zoya Akhtar directional The Archies.