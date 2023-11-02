‘Badshah of Bollywood’ SRK greets fans outside Mannat with his signature pose on his 58th birthday at midnight

It was a night to remember as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned 58 in grand fashion. Fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to greet their beloved superstar at the stroke of midnight. Shah Rukh, following his annual tradition, showed his gratitude to the fans with enthusiasm.

As visible in a heartwarming video shared on social media platforms, the actor’s admirers cheered loudly as he appeared on the balcony of his house. Dressed in an all-black ensemble that included a black t-shirt, camouflage pants, a black cap, and stylish sunglasses, Shah Rukh looked dashing. He didn't disappoint, waving at fans, blowing kisses, flashing thumbs-up signs, and, of course, striking his signature open-arms pose.

Fans go the extra mile to celebrate with Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh’s birthday is a special occasion for fans across India. Many travel to Mumbai just to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor on this day. They come bearing gifts, birthday cakes, fan art, posters, sweets, bouquets, and more. The actor ensures he greets his fans every year, and the police are on hand to maintain the crowd.

A heartfelt Note from SRK

After sharing this birthday treat with his fans, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media and penned a heartfelt note. In his message, he expressed his amazement at the late-night birthday wishes and his gratitude for the love he receives from his fans. The note read, “I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier than the fact that I can entertain you a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank you for allowing me to entertain you all. See you in the morning… on the screen and off it.”

Sweet surprises for fans

Shah Rukh has some pleasant surprises in store for his fans. On his birthday, his film Jawan was released on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans were also treated to the first teaser of King Khan’s upcoming film Dunki, which has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and is scheduled for a Christmas release, this year.

Social media buzz

As fans poured their heartfelt wishes on social media, the hashtag ‘Happy birthday SRK’ trended widely, showcasing the immense love and admiration for the beloved actor. Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration was truly a night of joy, excitement, and fanfare.