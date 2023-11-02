Mohanlal, Atlee, Kajol and more shower love on 'King' Shah Rukh Khan on his 58th birthday

Nothing can top the stardom that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys in this country and even abroad. A favourite of every second Indian citizen and a diasporic charmer, the actor celebrates his 58th birthday today and his fans could not be more excited. And not just his admirers, even his contemporaries, co-stars and peers are penning heartfelt notes to wish the Badshah of Bollywood.

Renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal took to X and wished the 58-year-old star. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, dear Shah Rukh Khan! May you be blessed with good health, happiness and success, always and forever," and shared it along with a monochromatic photo of SRK.

Singer Armaan Malik tweeted, "Happy birthday to someone who has not only achieved what many can only dream of, but has also been such an inspiration to millions! My only wish for you on this special day is an abundance of good health and unending happiness. Love you @iamsrk sir."

Here's how other celebs wished SRK:

Director-producer Farah Khan wished the actor and shared a video from outside his residence where fans were bursting crackers and chanting his name last night. Her caption reads, "Can you feel the LOVVVVV tonight?!!! Happy birthday @iamsrk #kingoftheworld."

Overwhelmed by the celebrations outside his house, Shah Rukh took X last night and expressed his gratitude towards the unconditional love showered upon him. His post read, "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it."