Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor steal the show in ethnic outfits at Kareena Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali bash

In a dazzling Diwali get-together hosted by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt turned heads as she stepped in wearing a stunning red lehenga. The event, attended by Bollywood's A-listers, showcased the glamour and style of the stars celebrating the festival of lights.

Alia Bhatt, accompanied by husband Ranbir Kapoor, exuded elegance in her simple yet striking red lehenga adorned with a sequined dupatta elegantly spread on her arm. The minimalistic look, complemented by golden earrings and a matching potli bag, showcased the actor's timeless beauty.

Ranbir, equally dapper, donned a black kurta pyjama paired with a matching jacket. The couple, hand in hand, posed for the paparazzi, radiating grace and charm. Neetu Kapoor added a touch of pink to the affair in her stylish salwar kurta.

Kareena’s family added to the glamour quotient, with Randhir Kapoor and Babita making a joint entrance in silk ethnic outfits. Karisma Kapoor, in a brown silk kurta with a bronze dupatta and golden earrings, added her signature style to the celebration. Amrita Arora, Kareena's close friend, sparkled in a sequined cream lehenga saree alongside her husband Shakeel Ladak.

The event also had its share of intrigue as Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain arrived with an unidentified woman, sparking speculation about a new romance after his breakup with Tara Sutaria. Aadar's parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor were also part of the festivities.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan showcased sibling style in their ethnic ensembles. Sara, in a Banarasi purple short kurta and brown churidar, brought gifts as they posed together before entering Saif’s residence.

Kareena and Saif followed the theme, with Kareena stunning in a red sari and diamond earrings, while Saif rocked a stylish black kurta paired with a white dhoti. Kareena had shared sneak peeks of their looks on Instagram Stories, adding to the buzz around the glamorous Diwali affair.

The red and black colour scheme dominated the star-studded gathering, creating a festive ambience that resonated with the spirit of Diwali.