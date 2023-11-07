From customised menu to cupcakes for paps: Inside Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's 1st birthday celebration

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s baby girl, Raha Kapoor, turned one yesterday and the happy parents threw an intimate birthday bash with the likes of Suhana Khan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and more in attendance. Photos from the birthday celebration have now taken over Instagram and they are too cute to miss.

While Alia and Ranbir continue to hide their little girl from the public eye, we see photos of elements that make her first birthday extra special. Alia’s sister Shaheen shared a photo of Raha’s birthday candle and wrote, “Time flies when you’re having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you.”

Another set of photos were shared by Chef Harsh. Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir hired a private chef to look after Raha’s birthday preparation. The chef also posted a picture of the customised birthday menu which featured fries, ribbon sandwiches and Brie chilli cheese toast among other delicacies.

The celebration was also attended by Raha’s grandmoms Neetu and Soni Razdan. Neetu shared a picture from the bash and wrote, “Granny's celebrating their love Raha.” Alia and Ranbir, later in the night, also send out a customised cake for the paparazzi stationed outside their residence.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Inside Raha's birthday celebration

Cakes Alia-Ranbir distributed for paps

Alia also wished her little one with a cutesy photo dump on Instagram. In one click, Raha can be seen playing with her birthday cake and messing around with the frosting and in the other one, the munchkin is praying with her parents.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away...There’s nothing to say only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives... you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself.”