Grandmothers Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan express their delight as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha turns one

It's a special day in the Kapoor-Bhatt household as Raha Kapoor, the daughter of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has marked her first year on this planet. The little one’s grandmothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, couldn’t contain their joy as they extended heartwarming wishes on social media. While Alia hasn’t yet shared her daughter's birthday celebrations on social media, the family's delight is evident.

Neetu, taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, shared two precious wishes for little Raha. The first came from her daughter Riddhima Kapoor, who penned, “... and just like that she turned 1. Happy birthday to my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back,” embellished with pink hearts and vibrant balloons, filling her Instagram Story.

Alia's mother Soni also extended her wishes with a message that exuded nostalgia, “Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe it's already been a whole year! Happy birthday darling Raha. Happy birthday to you (pink heart emojis).” Soni's heartfelt wish featured a whimsical cake, joyful pink heart emojis, and a banner that read, “Miss One derful.”

In a recent virtual interaction with fans, Ranbir revealed that they hadn't planned anything extravagant for Raha's first birthday. Instead, they would be celebrating it within the loving confines of their family home. The couple's wedding was similarly an intimate affair, taking place at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

Notably, the couple has chosen not to reveal Raha's face to the public. During a recent media appearance, Alia explained their choice: “I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet; she's barely a year old.”

On the work front, while Ranbir is gearing up for his next film, Animal, Alia is currently busy shooting for Jigra. Neetu is set to grace the screens in Letters to Mr Khanna, while Soni Razdan's Pippa is set to debut on Prime Video this week.