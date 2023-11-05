Fans are all praises as Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor bow down to each other at a Chandigarh concert

In a delightful turn of events, singer Arijit Singh took to the stage during his concert in Chandigarh and gave his fans a pleasant surprise by welcoming none other than Ranbir Kapoor. The Bollywood sensation recently lent his voice to Ranbir's latest song, Satranga, featured in his upcoming film Animal.

Ranbir's presence in Chandigarh was likely connected to the film's promotions, and the moment these two talented artists shared on stage has now become a viral sensation. A video captured during the concert shows Arijit and Ranbir engaging in a heartfelt gesture, bowing their heads in mutual respect. Fans of both the singer and the actor have flooded social media with praise for this special moment.

A paparazzo shared the touching video on Instagram, captioning it: “The Humbleness, The Respect, The admiration #Animal #RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh #Satranga.”

Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, “Perfect example of give respect & take respect,” while another said, “Respect to each other.” The camaraderie between the two artists led one fan to exclaim, “Two goats in one frame.” The moment even evoked memories of Ranbir's iconic 2011 film Rockstar for a fan, who wrote, “Rockstar yaad aa geya (reminds me of Rockstar)." In another comment, a fan simply expressed their admiration with, “Ranbir X Arijit (heart emoji).”

Arijit has previously sung several hit songs for Ranbir, many of which have been chart-toppers. These include some of Ranbir's most beloved tracks, such as Channa Mereya and the title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Dilliwali Girlfriend and Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi, and many more.

As for Ranbir, he is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film, Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Fans can catch Animal in theatres starting December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Unveiling the song Satranga from Animal, T-Series shared their excitement, stating, “The magical combination of #RanbirKapoor and @arijitsingh is back!” The song's lyrics are penned by Siddharth and Garima, with music composed by Shreyas Puranik.