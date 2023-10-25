Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on Alia Bhatt's 'lipstick controversy', says 'take it with a pinch of salt'

A couple of months ago, in an interaction with a renowned Indian magazine, Alia Bhatt revealed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor does not like it when she wears lipsticks. While she wanted to imply that he appreciates her natural beauty, her statement raised eyebrows and people online called Ranbir a "toxic" husband.

Now, the actor has reacted to the controversy and shared that he takes comments on social media with a pinch of salt. During a live interaction, a video of which has gone viral on Twitter, Ranbir shared, "You know sometimes a lot of things are written about you as an actor, a lot of opinions are made which are not necessarily true and if you take it for a pinch of salt because this image of mine which has been created by the movies or the characters I play or by media is something that I don’t own."

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, further added, "Recently, I was reading some article about being toxic and something relating to some statement I made and I understand this. And I am on the side of the people who are fighting for the toxic masculinity, if they use me as the face of it, it’s fine because their fight is bigger than just me feeling sad about them having an opinion about what I said. I look at a larger picture."

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry leaves us wanting more in Animal's Hua Main

So far, Alia has chosen not to address the matter. Her mother, Soni Razdan, on the other hand, had released a cryptic statement when the controversy blew out of proportion that read, "What’s seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture. People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives and then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them! Funny times we live in.”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor urges photographers to be cautious as they gather around Waheeda Rehman at National Film Awards