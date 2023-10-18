Ranbir Kapoor urges photographers to be cautious as they gather around Waheeda Rehman at National Film Awards

In a heartwarming display of chivalry, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor stood up for veteran actor Waheeda Rehman during the National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. Alia Bhatt, who won her first National Film Award for Best Actor, had Ranbir by her side during this special occasion. The couple sat in the second row with Waheeda seated in front.

Ranbir Kapoor Showing Respect for Waheeda Rehman At National Film Award

At one point, the paparazzi crowded around Waheeda, pushing a table in front of her. Ranbir, showing utmost respect and concern, immediately stood up and requested the photographers to be careful, ensuring the safety and comfort of the esteemed actor.

A video capturing this thoughtful gesture by Ranbir went viral, earning praise and admiration from fans. Many social media users commended his manners and upbringing, drawing comparisons to his late father, Rishi Kapoor, known for his courteous conduct. One comment read, “That's called upbringing..” Another fan wrote, “He is doing what his father used to.” “Such a gentleman,” said a user.

However, some fans couldn't help but wonder why Ranbir wore sunglasses indoors during the event. “Ander bhi black glares (black glares even inside a room)!” read a comment. Nonetheless, the general sentiment was appreciation for his gentlemanly act, with many calling him ‘cute’ and a ‘gentleman.’

Ranbir had accompanied Alia Bhatt, who won the Best Actor award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The highlight of Alia's appearance was her choice to re-wear her wedding sari, a beautiful beige ensemble. Ranbir, donning a black bandhgala suit, proudly stood by her side as she received the prestigious honour.