Alia Bhatt wears her Sabyasachi wedding sari as she attends the National Film Awards 2023 with Ranbir Kapoor

Popular Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the National Film Awards 2023 in Delhi. Alia will be honoured with the Best Actress award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti Sanon will also get the same award for Mimi. For the special occasion, Alia chose to wear a beautiful ivory embroidered sari by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee which she donned for her wedding with Ranbir.

The elegant ivory sari adorned with gold designs featured scalloped borders and intricate floral patterns, with a long, graceful pallu. Alia styled the six-yard drape uniquely, carrying it on one shoulder and allowing it to flow elegantly.

To complement her ensemble, Alia wore a matching blouse with hand embroidery, a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, and a cropped silhouette. Her accessories included a gold and pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, diamond rings, and a traditional floral gajra in her hairdo. The finishing touches for her look were a red bindi, nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, blush, mascara, and a dewy base.

Ranbir, on the other hand, complemented Alia's grace in a sharp black bandhgala blazer, boasting raised collars and full-length sleeves. He paired it with a white shirt, black straight-fitted pants, dress shoes, sunglasses, and a groomed appearance, completing the look with a back-swept hairdo.

Their stylish appearances left everyone in awe, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and modernity. The couple continues to set trends with their fashion choices, providing inspiration for those seeking to reinvent their wedding ensembles.