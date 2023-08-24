69th National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham wins the Best Hindi Film, Allu Arjun bags Best Actor

The excitement is palpable as the list of winners for the much-anticipated 69th National Film Awards was unveiled Thursday evening in New Delhi. A notable triumph of the evening was the film Sardar Udham, helmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal. The movie was bestowed with the coveted title of Best Hindi Film. Sardar Udham further secured its position with wins in categories including Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Audiography.

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Turning the spotlight on the Best Actor category, Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun won the award in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01.



One of the most prestigious recognitions in the Indian film industry, the National Film Awards celebrates excellence and innovation across various cinematic domains. This year's event witnessed a staggering competition with 280 films across 28 languages vying for recognition in different categories.



Here's the full winners list:

Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride

Best Assamese Film- Anur

Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho

Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie

Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show

Best Maithili Film- Samanantar

Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala

Best Malayalam Film- Home

Special Jury Award- Shershaah

Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co

Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files

Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi

Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR

Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect