69th National Film Awards 2023: Sardar Udham wins the Best Hindi Film, Allu Arjun bags Best Actor
The excitement is palpable as the list of winners for the much-anticipated 69th National Film Awards was unveiled Thursday evening in New Delhi. A notable triumph of the evening was the film Sardar Udham, helmed by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and featuring Vicky Kaushal. The movie was bestowed with the coveted title of Best Hindi Film. Sardar Udham further secured its position with wins in categories including Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, and Best Audiography.
Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Turning the spotlight on the Best Actor category, Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun won the award in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01.
One of the most prestigious recognitions in the Indian film industry, the National Film Awards celebrates excellence and innovation across various cinematic domains. This year's event witnessed a staggering competition with 280 films across 28 languages vying for recognition in different categories.
Here's the full winners list:
Best Mishing Film- Boomba Ride
Best Assamese Film- Anur
Best Bengali Film- Kalkkoho
Best Hindi Film- Sardar Udham
Best Kannada Film- 777 Charlie
Best Gujarati Film- Chello Show
Best Maithili Film- Samanantar
Best Marathi Film- Ekda Kay Zala
Best Malayalam Film- Home
Special Jury Award- Shershaah
Best Child Artist- Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director- Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
Best Film on Social Issues- Anunaad-The Resonance
Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation- Aavasavyuham
Best Children’s Film- Gandhi and Co
Best Screenplay (Original)- Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
Best Screenplay (Adapted)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue Writer- Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Music Director (Songs)- Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
Best Editing- Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Supporting Actress- Pallavi Joshi for The Kashmir Files
Best Supporting Actor- Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi
Best Actress- Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon for Mimi
Best Actor - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - RRR
Best Feature Film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect