Kareena Kapoor shares a hilarious teaser for upcoming OTT debut 

In a delightful twist, Kareena Kapoor has offered a sneak peek into her highly anticipated foray into the world of OTT platforms, promising a departure from her iconic roles that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. The actress is all set to grace the screen in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a tongue-in-cheek video that playfully hints at her character in the upcoming venture. She captioned the post, “It's a secret I can't wait to tell.”

The video starts with Kareena considering various project pitches in her living room. The initial proposal involves transforming her celebrated character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham into a policewoman, cunningly concealing her gun within her high-heeled shoes. Kareena, in her quintessential Poo demeanour, delivers the line “Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni guilty lago (You have no right to look so guilty). How dare you?” However, she doesn’t like the concept.

A series of whimsical pitches ensue, including a sci-fi thriller titled Kal We Met, reimagining her iconic character Geet in a time machine, embarking on a romantic journey with her future self. Kareena's reaction remains consistent as she dismisses the imaginative offerings. Subsequent propositions unfold, ranging from Poo-key Blinders to Too Poo To Handle, as Kareena expresses her exasperation at the industry's penchant for envisioning her solely as Poo or Geet.

Amidst the frivolity, the video takes a pivot when Kareena's character yearns for narratives that are novel, captivating, and exhilarating. A refreshing offer finally emerges, tantalizingly blending elements of suspense and romance, all set within an enigmatic backdrop, showcasing Kareena in an unexplored avatar.

Sources suggest that the upcoming film is titled Jaane Jaan and is slated for a Netflix release in September. The trailer for the film is expected to debut on September 5. In the project, Kareena will be seen in the role of a divorced, single mother grappling with a complex situation – concealing the murder of her estranged husband amid a web of intrigue, all while ongoing police investigation.



